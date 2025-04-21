Lobbying Update: $540,000 of METLIFE GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$540,000 of METLIFE GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to DOL revising ERISA fiduciary rules; Issues related to retirement market expansion including mandated auto-IRAs, 401k, 403(b) parity, and enrollment.

Issues related to international tax reform; H.R. 2547, Secure Family Futures Act of 2025, all provisions; S. 1335, A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to exclude debt held by certain insurance companies from capital assets and to extend capital loss carryovers for such companies from 5 years to 10 years, all provisions. H.R. 996/S. 400, Paid Family and Medical Leave Tax Credit Extension and Enhancement Act, all provisions.

H.R. 1842, PAW Act of 2025, all provisions; Issues related to Section 1035, Exchangesof Life Insurance and Certain Other Life Insurance Contract Transactions.

Issues related to providing E-delivery of documents for ERISA health and welfare benefit products.

Issues pertaining to the FSOC dedesignation process; to improve the transparency of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, to improve the SIFI designation process, and for other purposes.

H.R. 1822/S. 838, ACRE Act of 2025, all provisions."

MET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MET stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 11/19.

MET Insider Trading Activity

MET insiders have traded $MET stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARLENE DEBEL (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold 22,810 shares for an estimated $1,890,577

MICHEL KHALAF (President & CEO) sold 20,926 shares for an estimated $1,733,604

MET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 576 institutional investors add shares of MET stock to their portfolio, and 595 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MET in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

