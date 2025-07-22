Lobbying Update: $535,000 of AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC. AND AFFILIATED CORPORATIONS lobbying was just disclosed

$535,000 of AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC. AND AFFILIATED CORPORATIONS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 471/S. 1462 - the Fix Our Forest Act; Conservation regulations at the Bureau of Land Management; Wildfires and other natural disasters; EPA regulations on Clean Air Act Section 111 d and b; EPA regulations generally; Good Neighbor Rule; Coal combustion residuals; Effluent Limitation Guidelines; Draft legislation related to the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council; Rights-of-way; Categorical exclusions; Siting and permitting generally; National Environmental Policy Act; Clean Water Act generally; Endangered Species Act generally; Power demand generally; National Historic Preservation Act generally; Water Resources Development Act generally; Clean Air Act generally.

S. 1337- Cybersecurity Information Sharing Extension Act;Counter-UAS legislation; S. 1875 - Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act of 2025; Cyber incident reporting generally;Cyber regulatory harmonization generally; Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 reauthorization;

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; H.R. 1968, Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 H.R. 10445- the Further Continuing Appropriations and Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act; Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Financial Services and General Government Act, 2026; Department of Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2026; Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Department of Homeland Security Act, 2026; Department of Defense Act, 2026; Energy R&D funding; LIHEAP Issues generally; Disaster supplemental funding general. House Energy and Water FY 2025 Senate Energy and Water FY 2025

S.190- Energy Threat Analysis Program Act of 2025; H.R.2444 - To establish the Supply Chain Resiliency and Crisis Response Office in the Department of Commerce, and for other purposes.; H.R. 3616, Reliable Power Act H.R. 1047, Grid Power Act H.R. 3632, Power Plant Reliability Act H.R. 3638, Electric Supply Chain Act H.R. 3157, State Energy Accountability Act HR. 3628, State Planning for Reliability and Affordability Act H.R. 3657, Hydropower Relicensing Transparency Act H.R. 3015, National Coal Council Reestablishment Act H.R. 3617, Securing Americas Critical Minerals Supply Act H.R. 3062, Promoting Cross-Border Energy Infrastructure Act Draft legislation on transmission; Draft legislation on permitting reform; Artificial intelligence issues generally; Load growth, reliability, and resource adequacy generally; Data center issues generally; Energy security issues generally; Issues related to energy grid supply chain; Issues related to energy sector impacts from tariff policies; Draft legislation related to cybersecurity; Draft legislation related to security and data; Distribution transformers; Draft legislation related to electric grid/energy infrastructure cybersecurity. S.1757 - To amend the Atomic Energy Act of 1954 to provide for more efficient hearings on nuclear facility construction applications, and for other purposes.

Issues related to drone supply chains/Chinese drones.

H.R. 1- The One Big Beautiful Bill Act; H.R. 2872, the RESILIENCE Act of 2025; S. 448, the CIRCUIT Act; H.R.5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; Resiliency issues generally; Distribution transformer issues generally; Transmission and distribution issues generally; Tax Cuts and Jobs Act issues generally."

AEP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AEP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

AEP Insider Trading Activity

AEP insiders have traded $AEP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MATTHEW FEINBERG (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,173 shares for an estimated $2,467,014 .

. QUINTON S LIES (Executive Vice President) sold 10,141 shares for an estimated $1,041,277

AEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 862 institutional investors add shares of AEP stock to their portfolio, and 565 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEP in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 06/06/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

AEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEP recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $AEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.0.

Here are some recent targets:

J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $115.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $100.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $113.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 An analyst from Citigroup set a target price of $109.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $115.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $114.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 04/22/2025

