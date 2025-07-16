Lobbying Update: $530,000 of PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$530,000 of PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Educate the House and Senate on cybersecurity threats to the Department of Defense networks; advocate for cyber resilience and funding in FY2026 Department of Defense appropriations legislation, and FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act legislation.

Educate the House and Senate on cybersecurity threats to federal government, state and local government, and critical infrastructure networks; advocate for funding to support cyber-resilience in FY2026 Homeland Security Appropriations Legislation; FY2026 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Legislation; FY2026 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Legislation; and FY2026 Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Appropriations Legislation.

Educate the House, Senate, and executive branch agencies on cybersecurity considerations for federal IT network security, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing; and advocate before Congress for clear definitions, the consideration of cyber-resilience, and the inclusion of a risk-based AI policy approach in H.R. 2683, the Remote Access Security Act, and other pending legislation.

Educate the House on the practical effects of third party financed litigation in the software industry related to H.R. 1109, the Litigation Transparency Act of 2025.

Educate the House on global cybersecurity threats; advocate for bolstering State Department cyber threat intelligence sharing with the private sector and enhancing the State Department's cyber capacity building efforts for foreign allies and partners."

PANW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PANW stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/19, 03/18.

on 03/19, 03/18. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/16.

PANW Insider Trading Activity

PANW insiders have traded $PANW stock on the open market 112 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 112 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKESH ARORA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,646,739 shares for an estimated $289,834,247 .

. NIR ZUK (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 849,828 shares for an estimated $146,136,276 .

. LEE KLARICH (EVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 582,803 shares for an estimated $107,129,632 .

. DIPAK GOLECHHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,759,243 .

. WILLIAM D JR JENKINS (President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 5,088 shares for an estimated $993,568 .

. JOSH D. PAUL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,200 shares for an estimated $615,508 .

. APARNA BAWA sold 526 shares for an estimated $99,940

PANW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,207 institutional investors add shares of PANW stock to their portfolio, and 735 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PANW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PANW in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 05/21/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

PANW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PANW recently. We have seen 26 analysts offer price targets for $PANW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $211.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nehal Chokshi from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $177.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Brian Essex from JP Morgan set a target price of $221.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $210.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $235.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $235.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Shaul Eyal from TD Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $130.0 on 05/21/2025

