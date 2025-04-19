Lobbying Update: $530,000 of THE CHEMOURS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$530,000 of THE CHEMOURS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Rail regulatory reform issues, generally. Water resources development issues, generally. General transportation issues related to rail and water infrastructure. Implementation of (P.L. 117-58) Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

PFAS issues, generally. Hydrofluorocarbon phasedown issues, generally. Semiconductor supply chain issues, generally. H.R. 6805, PFAS Action of 2023. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works draft PFAS legislation. Implementation of (P. L. 114-182) the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, sections 5 and 6.

General trade issues related to fluorochemicals, including trade barriers and import policies. Hydrofluorocarbon antidumping concerns, generally. (Executive Orders: 14256, 14257, 14232, 14231, 14228, 14226, 14227, 14220, 14197, 14198, 14194, 14193, 14195) Tariff implementation, generally.

Implementation of (P.L. 115-97) the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, discussion of reinstatement of superfund taxes. Implementation of (P.L. 117-169) the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Sections 45X and 45V.

PFAS issues, generally. H.R. 1512 (117th Congress), CLEAN Future Act. H.R. 6805 (118th Congress), PFAS Action Act of 2023. Implementation of (P.L. 118-31), National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024. Ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

Issues related to defense, including critical minerals for defense. Issues related to renewable energy generation and environmental remediation, generally. Implementation of (P.L. 118-31), the proposed National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.

Issues regarding developing a domestic source of critical minerals.

Implementation of (P.L. 117-167), the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, Sec. 48D.

Issues related to data centers, cooling technologies, and Artificial Intelligence generally."

CC Insider Trading Activity

CC insiders have traded $CC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALVENIA SCARBOROUGH (SVP Corp Communications & CBO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $154,770

CC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of CC stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

