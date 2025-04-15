Lobbying Update: $530,000 of ALBEMARLE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$530,000 of ALBEMARLE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Public Law 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, issues related to implementation, tax credits and foreign entity of concern

Issues related to trade and mineral supply

Public Law 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, issues related to implementation, tax credits and foreign entity of concern

H.R.1968, Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (Public Law No: 119-4); FY 2026 House and Senate Defense Appropriations (bill numbers TBD); issues related to lithium batteries

Issues related to critical minerals development and oil field brine lithium development (Andrew Sady-Kennedy engaged in lobbying only at US House and US Senate)

Issues related to mineral supply (Andrew Sady-Kennedy engaged in lobbying only at US House and US Senate)"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ALB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ALB Insider Trading Activity

ALB insiders have traded $ALB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J KENT MASTERS (Chairman & CEO) sold 2,525 shares for an estimated $255,328

NETHA N. JOHNSON (Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,060 shares for an estimated $112,402

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ALB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 334 institutional investors add shares of ALB stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ALB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/18/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ALB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALB forecast page.

ALB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ALB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $68.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Andres Castanos-Mollor from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $102.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $127.0 on 11/12/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.