Lobbying Update: $530,000 of ALBEMARLE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$530,000 of ALBEMARLE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Public Law 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, issues related to implementation, tax credits and foreign entity of concern
Issues related to trade and mineral supply
H.R.1968, Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (Public Law No: 119-4); FY 2026 House and Senate Defense Appropriations (bill numbers TBD); issues related to lithium batteries
Issues related to critical minerals development and oil field brine lithium development (Andrew Sady-Kennedy engaged in lobbying only at US House and US Senate)
Issues related to mineral supply (Andrew Sady-Kennedy engaged in lobbying only at US House and US Senate)"
ALB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ALB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.
ALB Insider Trading Activity
ALB insiders have traded $ALB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J KENT MASTERS (Chairman & CEO) sold 2,525 shares for an estimated $255,328
- NETHA N. JOHNSON (Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,060 shares for an estimated $112,402
ALB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 334 institutional investors add shares of ALB stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,780,022 shares (+59.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $325,384,293
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 3,539,134 shares (+120.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $304,648,654
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,746,739 shares (+253.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,359,293
- NORGES BANK removed 1,578,355 shares (-77.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,864,798
- MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC added 994,079 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,570,320
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 569,453 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,018,514
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 484,030 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,665,302
ALB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/18/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/12/2024
ALB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ALB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 03/07/2025
- Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $68.0 on 02/18/2025
- Andres Castanos-Mollor from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $102.0 on 11/13/2024
- Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $127.0 on 11/12/2024
