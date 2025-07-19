Lobbying Update: $530,000 of ADOBE INC lobbying was just disclosed

$530,000 of ADOBE INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY26 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA); FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in support of PL 115-336; Digital Government, customer experience and content authenticity issues; Government website modernization; support FY 2026 defense budget and appropriations; army on procurement

Increased funding for broadband deployment in underserved communities; creativity in education; FY2026 Defense, CJS, Homeland Security, Labor HHS and Legislative Branch Appropriations bills. IT modernization, digital provenance, digital service delivery, digital governance and artificial intelligence; In support of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2026; Legislative Branch Act of 2026

IT Modernization and Digital Service delivery issues; Digital Service Delivery IT Acquisition, and Content Authenticity and digital provenance issues; Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI); artificial intelligence; content provenance; privacy; technology in and competition issues

Digital Government; Federal Agency Accessibility; IT modernization; IT Acquisition; Digital provenance; Digital Service delivery; Customer Experience; Content Authenticity/Provenance; Government compliance with Public Law No. 115-336; Cybersecurity issues; Digital Literacy; Issues related to implementation of 21stCentury IDEA; Issues related to customer service generally. Artificial Intelligence; Government digitalization and government form and e-signature modernization; AI transparency issues; Government digitization and modernization; website modernization;

Copyright enforcement; Intellectual property rights for digital creative artists; Artificial intelligence and content authenticity issues; Intellectual property; Support for the the Preventing Abuse of Digital Replicas Act (PADRA); Opposition to RESTORE Patent Rights Act; Engagement in support of the Preventing Abuse of Digital Replicas Act; artificial intelligence innovation and creators' rights; In Support of Preventing Abuse of Digital Replicas Act (PADRA);

Accessibility law compliance, tools and regulations; Privacy, Artificial intelligence regulation; Online Subscription Issues and FTC Rulemaking; In favor of Congressional Review Act of Negative Option Rule; Subscriptions policy issues;

Creativity in education and workforce skilling

FY26 Homeland Security Appropriations; FY 2026 Homeland Security Appropriations bill. Digital Service Delivery issues.

Artificial intelligence and content authenticity; Technology policy issues impacting Adobe businesses; Issues related to content provenance, AI technology policies; NPRM: Disclosure and Transparency of Artificial Intelligence-Generated Content in Political Advertisements"

ADBE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 06/06, 05/05, 04/09, 02/12 and 0 sales.

on 06/06, 05/05, 04/09, 02/12 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

ADBE Insider Trading Activity

ADBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,741 shares for an estimated $2,046,258 .

. DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946

DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $507,758 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 796 shares for an estimated $321,395.

ADBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,215 institutional investors add shares of ADBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ADBE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADBE in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Redburn Atlantic issued a "Sell" rating on 07/02/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

ADBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADBE recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $ADBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $480.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Omar Sheikh from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $280.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $500.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $450.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Rob Oliver from Baird set a target price of $425.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $500.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $450.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $475.0 on 06/13/2025

