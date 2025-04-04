Lobbying Update: $52,500 of ZIONS BANCORP lobbying was just disclosed

$52,500 of ZIONS BANCORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"monitor for legislation affecting small business loans monitor for PPP legislation

support Congressional efforts to require large credit unions to become taxable monitor PPP legislation monitor legislation regarding ESG oppose the use of the USPS for banking work to mitigate proposed SEC rule on ESG monitor assessment date for FDIC insurance recapitalization monitor for legislation regarding long term debt regulations"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

TBBK Insider Trading Activity

TBBK insiders have traded $TBBK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN LETO (EVP Head of Institutional Bank) sold 51,000 shares for an estimated $2,932,964

JEFFREY A NAGER (EVP Head of Commercial Lending) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,663 shares for an estimated $1,387,763 .

. MARIA WAINWRIGHT (EVP Chief Marketing Officer) sold 11,357 shares for an estimated $568,726

MATTHEW J WALLACE (EVP and CIO) sold 10,160 shares for an estimated $508,653

RYAN HARRIS (EVP Head of Fintech Solutions) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $460,634

TODD J. BROCKMAN has made 2 purchases buying 8,217 shares for an estimated $454,420 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIKA R CAESAR (EVP and General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $301,630

THOMAS G. PAREIGAT (EVP and General Counsel) sold 5,466 shares for an estimated $267,982

MARK E TRYNISKI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $251,803

JENNIFER F TERRY (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,798 shares for an estimated $229,003

GREGOR J GARRY (EVP and COO) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $91,564

MATTHEW COHN has made 3 purchases buying 1,065 shares for an estimated $53,269 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TBBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of TBBK stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TBBK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TBBK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/16/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TBBK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TBBK forecast page.

TBBK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TBBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TBBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Rochester from Compass Point set a target price of $125.0 on 12/10/2024

on 12/10/2024 Terry McEvoy from Stephens set a target price of $33.0 on 12/09/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.