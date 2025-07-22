Lobbying Update: $520,000 of COUPANG INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$520,000 of COUPANG INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Encouragement of expanded small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) participation in Coupang's e-commerce offering. Discussion of job creation gains made possible by Coupang's business model and innovation (no specific legislation).

Encouragement of expanded SME participation in Coupang's e-commerce offering and increased market access (no specific legislation).

Discussion of economic benefits of Coupang's participation in and expansion to foreign markets. Encouragement of expanded SME participation in Coupang's e-commerce offering. Discussion of issues facing U.S. firms when participating in and expanding to foreign markets (no specific legislation)."

CPNG Insider Trading Activity

CPNG insiders have traded $CPNG stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENTS (UK) LTD SVF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,055,000,000 .

. CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC GREENOAKS has made 2 purchases buying 1,400,000 shares for an estimated $37,540,910 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BENJAMIN SUN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 650,000 shares for an estimated $16,734,533 .

. GAURAV ANAND (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 325,700 shares for an estimated $8,546,818 .

. HAROLD ROGERS (See Remarks) sold 273,977 shares for an estimated $6,437,473

HANSEUNG KANG (Rep Director, Business Mngmt) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 109,931 shares for an estimated $2,750,248 .

. PRANAM KOLARI (VP, Search and Recommendations) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,430 shares for an estimated $787,087 .

. JONATHAN D. LEE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,105 shares for an estimated $212,126

CPNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of CPNG stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CPNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPNG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

CPNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPNG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CPNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $36.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 James Lee from Mizuho set a target price of $27.0 on 02/26/2025

