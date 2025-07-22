Lobbying Update: $520,000 of CORE NATURAL RESOURCES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$520,000 of CORE NATURAL RESOURCES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Federal Mine Plan Permitting Federal Coal Leasing Program NEPA Permitting Reforms Buffalo BLM Field Office Resource Management Plan
OWCP Black Lung Self-Insurance Rule
EPA Deregulatory Actions on air and water regulations for coal fired power plants Clean Power Plan 2.0 Mercury Air Toxins Standards Ozone Transport Rule Endangerment Finding Effluent Limitations Guidelines Definition of Best Available Technology Waters of the United States
Advanced coal technologies Grid Reliability Issues Energy related executive orders
FY 2025 Energy & Water Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2025 Interior & Environment Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2025 Labor-HHS Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2025 Defense Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2026 Energy & Water Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2026 Interior & Environment Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2026 Labor-HHS Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2026 Defense Appropriations, Multiple Titles H.R. 1968 Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Multiple Titles
USTR Section 301 Investigation of China's Targeting of the Maritime, Logistics, and Shipbuilding Sectors for Dominance Promoting Coal Exports and Export Facilities
Class 1 Railroad Service and Transportation Issues
Black Lung Coal Excise Tax Abandoned Mine Land Fee Energy Production Subsidies Percentage Depletion Tax Corporate Income Tax Corporate Tax Reform HR. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Multiple Titles"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
CNR Insider Trading Activity
CNR insiders have traded $CNR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL A LANG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $502,125
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CNR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for CNR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNR forecast page.
CNR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNR recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $163.0 on 07/08/2025
- Myles Allsop from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 07/03/2025
- Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $165.0 on 06/06/2025
- Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $163.0 on 06/05/2025
- Kevin Chiang from CIBC set a target price of $155.0 on 05/20/2025
- Nathan Martin from Benchmark set a target price of $105.0 on 05/09/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $145.0 on 05/02/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.