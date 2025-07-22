Lobbying Update: $520,000 of CORE NATURAL RESOURCES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$520,000 of CORE NATURAL RESOURCES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Federal Mine Plan Permitting Federal Coal Leasing Program NEPA Permitting Reforms Buffalo BLM Field Office Resource Management Plan

OWCP Black Lung Self-Insurance Rule

EPA Deregulatory Actions on air and water regulations for coal fired power plants Clean Power Plan 2.0 Mercury Air Toxins Standards Ozone Transport Rule Endangerment Finding Effluent Limitations Guidelines Definition of Best Available Technology Waters of the United States

Advanced coal technologies Grid Reliability Issues Energy related executive orders

FY 2025 Energy & Water Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2025 Interior & Environment Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2025 Labor-HHS Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2025 Defense Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2026 Energy & Water Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2026 Interior & Environment Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2026 Labor-HHS Appropriations, Multiple Titles FY 2026 Defense Appropriations, Multiple Titles H.R. 1968 Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Multiple Titles

USTR Section 301 Investigation of China's Targeting of the Maritime, Logistics, and Shipbuilding Sectors for Dominance Promoting Coal Exports and Export Facilities

Class 1 Railroad Service and Transportation Issues

Black Lung Coal Excise Tax Abandoned Mine Land Fee Energy Production Subsidies Percentage Depletion Tax Corporate Income Tax Corporate Tax Reform HR. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Multiple Titles"

CNR Insider Trading Activity

CNR insiders have traded $CNR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL A LANG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $502,125

CNR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

CNR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNR recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $163.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Myles Allsop from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $165.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $163.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Kevin Chiang from CIBC set a target price of $155.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Nathan Martin from Benchmark set a target price of $105.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $145.0 on 05/02/2025

