Lobbying Update: $510,000 of STARBUCKS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$510,000 of STARBUCKS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues pertaining to the companys presence and economic development initiatives.
Issues pertaining to expiration of 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Issues pertaining to the companys supply chain and issues pertaining to tariffs."
SBUX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SBUX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $50,000 on 03/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.
SBUX Insider Trading Activity
SBUX insiders have traded $SBUX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SARA KELLY (evp, chief partner officer) sold 19,102 shares for an estimated $1,936,369
- RACHEL RUGGERI (evp, cfo) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,943 shares for an estimated $292,263.
SBUX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 898 institutional investors add shares of SBUX stock to their portfolio, and 1,244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 9,174,682 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $837,189,732
- FMR LLC added 5,348,790 shares (+27.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $488,077,087
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,761,388 shares (+3086.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $434,476,655
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 4,485,660 shares (-92.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $409,316,475
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,273,605 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $389,966,456
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,935,784 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $359,140,290
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 3,892,570 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,197,012
SBUX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SBUX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025
- CFRA issued a "Reduce" rating on 10/31/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024
SBUX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBUX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $SBUX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $103.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $103.0 on 04/15/2025
- Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 11/15/2024
- Arun Sundaram from CFRA set a target price of $103.0 on 10/31/2024
- Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $95.0 on 10/23/2024
- Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $93.0 on 10/23/2024
- Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $105.0 on 10/23/2024
- Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $96.0 on 10/23/2024
