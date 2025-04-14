Lobbying Update: $51,000 of COMCAST CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$51,000 of COMCAST CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Broadband issues Internet and communications services"

CMCSA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMCSA stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

CMCSA Insider Trading Activity

CMCSA insiders have traded $CMCSA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN L ROBERTS (Chairman of Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 469,515 shares for an estimated $20,063,802 .

. MICHAEL J CAVANAGH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,159 shares for an estimated $5,664,712 .

. JASON ARMSTRONG (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,248 shares for an estimated $1,042,544 .

. KENNETH J BACON sold 14,408 shares for an estimated $625,092

CMCSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 876 institutional investors add shares of CMCSA stock to their portfolio, and 1,279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CMCSA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMCSA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

UBS issued a "Positive" rating on 10/31/2024

CMCSA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMCSA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CMCSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 02/03/2025

Laurent Yoon from Bernstein set a target price of $38.0 on 01/31/2025

David Joyce from Seaport Global set a target price of $46.0 on 12/11/2024

Jeff Fan from Scotiabank set a target price of $47.75 on 10/18/2024

Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $47.0 on 10/17/2024

