Lobbying Update: $500,000 of NUCOR CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$500,000 of NUCOR CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Affordable and reliable energy supply through development of all resources including clean coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, solar, and other renewable sources; U.S. supply chain for renewable energy infrastructure.

Sustainability of steel produced in the United States in terms of recycled content, recyclability, and emissions and energy intensity reductions; EPA regulatory activities; PM2.5 NAAQS Review; science-based green steel standard focused on reducing GHG emissions regardless of technology; industrial decarbonization in the U.S. through R&D and investment; Federal Buy Clean programs; carbon border policies; permitting reform; EAF slag treatment.

Non-unionized workplace and cooperative workplace safety programs.

H.R. 3151/S. 1541 SHIPS for America Act of 2025 U.S. manufacturing strategy; domestic supply chains; national security; and job creation.

Infrastructure investments; Buy America provisions and waivers; Implementation of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

H.R. 1548/S. 691, Leveling the Playing Field 2.0 Act S. 1325 The Foreign Pollution Fee Act Trade remedy laws and enforcement; industrial subsidies and global markets; disciplines on state-owned enterprises; excess global steel capacity; trade rules for non-market economies; non-tariff barriers to exports; the steel Section 232 program; scrap export restrictions.

H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act Support innovation, investment, and growth in the manufacturing sector

H.R. 3151/S. 1541 SHIPS for America Act of 2025 FY26 Defense Appropriations Bill Support ground vehicle plate development initiative; support defense funding allocation as it relates to shipbuilding."

NUE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NUE stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.

NUE Insider Trading Activity

NUE insiders have traded $NUE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEON J TOPALIAN (Chair, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,238 shares for an estimated $4,114,921 .

. KENNETH REX QUERY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,303,712 .

. DANIEL R. NEEDHAM (Executive Vice President) sold 7,088 shares for an estimated $906,342

NUE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 543 institutional investors add shares of NUE stock to their portfolio, and 536 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NUE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

NUE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NUE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $NUE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $148.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $162.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $149.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Curt Woodworth from UBS set a target price of $147.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Mike Harris from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $169.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 01/29/2025

