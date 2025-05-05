Lobbying Update: $500,000 of GRAIL INC. (FORMERLY GRAIL LLC) lobbying was just disclosed

$500,000 of GRAIL INC. (FORMERLY GRAIL LLC) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"HR 842/S. 339- Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act

GRAL Insider Trading Activity

GRAL insiders have traded $GRAL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON FREIDIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,268 shares for an estimated $483,596 .

. ROBERT P RAGUSA (Chief Executive Officer) sold 7,625 shares for an estimated $237,976

JOSHUA J. OFMAN (President) sold 2,109 shares for an estimated $65,800

