Lobbying Update: $50,000 of XPERI INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of XPERI INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"HD Radio Implementation."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
XPER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of XPER stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP added 397,211 shares (+35.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,066,468
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 393,233 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,035,758
- IMMERSION CORP added 347,441 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,682,244
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 340,955 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,632,172
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 289,685 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,236,368
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 210,507 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,625,114
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 208,783 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,611,804
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
XPER Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPER in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BWS Financial issued a "Top Pick" rating on 05/08/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for XPER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XPER forecast page.
XPER Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPER recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XPER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial set a target price of $30.0 on 05/08/2025
- Steven Frankel from Rosenblatt set a target price of $15.0 on 02/27/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.