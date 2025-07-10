Lobbying Update: $50,000 of XPERI INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of XPERI INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"HD Radio Implementation."

XPER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of XPER stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XPER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPER in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BWS Financial issued a "Top Pick" rating on 05/08/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

XPER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPER recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XPER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial set a target price of $30.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Steven Frankel from Rosenblatt set a target price of $15.0 on 02/27/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

