Lobbying Update: $50,000 of WORKDAY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of WORKDAY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Supporting appropriations related to software as a service.

WDAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WDAY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 05/08.

on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 05/08. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

WDAY Insider Trading Activity

WDAY insiders have traded $WDAY stock on the open market 109 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 109 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DUFFIELD has made 0 purchases and 79 sales selling 811,810 shares for an estimated $195,953,306 .

. GEORGE J JR STILL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,673,091 .

. CARL M. ESCHENBACH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,983,440 .

. SAYAN CHAKRABORTY (President, Prod. and Tech.) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,056 shares for an estimated $1,607,858 .

. ZANE ROWE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,437,565 .

. MARK S. GARFIELD (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 969 shares for an estimated $229,764.

WDAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 585 institutional investors add shares of WDAY stock to their portfolio, and 470 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WDAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WDAY in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/10/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

WDAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WDAY recently. We have seen 25 analysts offer price targets for $WDAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $314.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $235.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $300.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $340.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Yun Kim from Loop Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $275.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $255.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Jason Celino from Keybanc set a target price of $325.0 on 05/23/2025

