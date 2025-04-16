Lobbying Update: $50,000 of WALGREENS CO. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of WALGREENS CO. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to pharmacies, pharmacists, Medicare reimbursement, and opioids; Issues related to the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169); Issues related to FDA certification process; Issues related to Pharmacy Benefit Managers.

Issues related to corporate tax, net operating loss, EBITA/EBIDA."

WBA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WBA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

on 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

WBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 367 institutional investors add shares of WBA stock to their portfolio, and 448 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WBA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WBA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WBA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies set a target price of $9.0 on 10/23/2024

