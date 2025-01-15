Lobbying Update: $50,000 of VITAL ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of VITAL ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to permitting modernization reform and pipeline safety
EPA's regulations related to the implementation of the Methane Emissions Reduction Program, including the waste emissions charge"
VTLE Insider Trading Activity
VTLE insiders have traded $VTLE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYAN LEMMERMAN (EVP & CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $285,400
- MARK DAVID DENNY (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,145 shares for an estimated $155,481
- M. JASON PIGOTT (President & CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $94,625
- KATHRYN ANNE HILL (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,023 shares for an estimated $61,135
VTLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of VTLE stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PICKERING ENERGY PARTNERS LP removed 1,843,962 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $49,602,577
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 906,956 shares (+10184.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,397,116
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 652,604 shares (+45.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,555,047
- AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP removed 400,000 shares (-57.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,760,000
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 399,041 shares (-48.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,734,202
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 343,526 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,240,849
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 336,868 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,061,749
