Lobbying Update: $50,000 of VITAL ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of VITAL ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to permitting modernization reform and pipeline safety

EPA's regulations related to the implementation of the Methane Emissions Reduction Program, including the waste emissions charge"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

VTLE Insider Trading Activity

VTLE insiders have traded $VTLE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN LEMMERMAN (EVP & CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $285,400

MARK DAVID DENNY (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,145 shares for an estimated $155,481

M. JASON PIGOTT (President & CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $94,625

KATHRYN ANNE HILL (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,023 shares for an estimated $61,135

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

VTLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of VTLE stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.