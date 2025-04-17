Lobbying Update: $50,000 of VISTRA ENERGY CORP (FORMERLY ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS) lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of VISTRA ENERGY CORP (FORMERLY ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the environmental regulation of electric generators; issues related to climate change."

VST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VST stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

VST Insider Trading Activity

VST insiders have traded $VST stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J MUSCATO (EVP, Pres Wholesale Ops & Dev) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 207,100 shares for an estimated $33,413,259 .

. SCOTT A HUDSON (EVP & President Vistra Retail) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $18,878,250 .

. CARRIE LEE KIRBY (EVP and Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $13,793,828 .

. STEPHANIE ZAPATA MOORE (EVP and General Counsel) sold 38,141 shares for an estimated $6,176,553

PAUL M BARBAS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 48,271 shares for an estimated $5,985,014 .

. SCOTT B HELM sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,795,380

JOHN WILLIAM PITESA purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $190,125

VST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 584 institutional investors add shares of VST stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

VST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VST recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $134.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 An analyst from Daiwa set a target price of $120.0 on 03/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

