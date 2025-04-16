Lobbying Update: $50,000 of VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to biopharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing for infectious disease products."

VIR Insider Trading Activity

VIR insiders have traded $VIR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BACKER MARIANNE DE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,834 shares for an estimated $626,646 .

. GEORGE A SCANGOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,020 shares for an estimated $202,638 .

. VERNEUIL VANINA DE (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,736 shares for an estimated $193,403 .

. VICKI L SATO sold 10,960 shares for an estimated $137,219

ANN M. HANLY (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 14,168 shares for an estimated $133,935

BRENT SABATINI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,124 shares for an estimated $29,057.

VIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of VIR stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VIR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/09/2025

