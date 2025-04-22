Lobbying Update: $50,000 of TRANSUNION LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of TRANSUNION LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Outreach and monitoring of credit and consumer reporting issues.
Issues related to housing finance in FY 2026 Financial Services and General Government legislation."
TRU Insider Trading Activity
TRU insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,984 shares for an estimated $1,385,075.
- GEORGE M AWAD sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,000
- STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $674,425.
- TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $476,800.
- TODD C. SKINNER (President, International) sold 3,090 shares for an estimated $313,573
- JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,148
TRU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of TRU stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 3,550,161 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $329,135,426
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,439,821 shares (-68.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,195,804
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,323,339 shares (+52.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,396,758
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 1,699,505 shares (+70.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $157,561,108
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,464,450 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,769,159
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 1,097,162 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,717,889
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 959,752 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,978,607
