Lobbying Update: $50,000 of TRANSOCEAN OFFSHORE DEEPWATER DRILLING INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of TRANSOCEAN OFFSHORE DEEPWATER DRILLING INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Offshore lease sales, polymetallic nodule recovery, coast guard crewing and manning."
RIG Insider Trading Activity
RIG insiders have traded $RIG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RODERICK JAMES MACKENZIE (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 145,261 shares for an estimated $574,383.
RIG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of RIG stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 22,018,550 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,569,562
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 8,038,055 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,142,706
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 6,542,271 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,533,516
- GENDELL JEFFREY L added 5,904,999 shares (+89.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,143,746
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 5,739,537 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,523,263
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,737,851 shares (+680.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,516,941
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 4,600,237 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,250,888
RIG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
