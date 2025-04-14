Lobbying Update: $50,000 of TRANSOCEAN OFFSHORE DEEPWATER DRILLING INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of TRANSOCEAN OFFSHORE DEEPWATER DRILLING INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Offshore lease sales, polymetallic nodule recovery, coast guard crewing and manning."

RIG Insider Trading Activity

RIG insiders have traded $RIG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RODERICK JAMES MACKENZIE (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 145,261 shares for an estimated $574,383.

RIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of RIG stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RIG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

