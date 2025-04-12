Lobbying Update: $50,000 of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS AMERICA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS AMERICA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tax reform in 2025."

TAK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of TAK stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TAK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TAK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

