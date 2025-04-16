Lobbying Update: $50,000 of SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the implementation of the 45X tax credit; Issues related to cybersecurity and enhanced energy infrastructure.

Issues related to the implementation of the 45X tax credit.

Issues related to the implementation of the 45X tax credit."

SEDG Insider Trading Activity

SEDG insiders have traded $SEDG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORE AVERY has made 2 purchases buying 186,000 shares for an estimated $2,540,400 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARCEL GANI has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $228,648 and 0 sales.

SEDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of SEDG stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SEDG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEDG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/07/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/06/2024

SEDG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEDG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SEDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $10.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $9.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $15.0 on 11/07/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.