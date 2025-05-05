Lobbying Update: $50,000 of SIGA TECHNOLOGIES lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of SIGA TECHNOLOGIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Biodefense funding"
SIGA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of SIGA stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 924,812 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,558,120
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 459,831 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,763,584
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 375,059 shares (-46.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,254,104
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 367,682 shares (-93.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,209,768
- ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC added 326,630 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,963,046
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 293,836 shares (+237.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,765,954
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 217,926 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,309,735
