Lobbying Update: $50,000 of THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to cannabis and S.2860 The Safer Banking Act Issues related to IRC Section 280E General corporate tax issues TCJA Extension"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
SMG Insider Trading Activity
SMG insiders have traded $SMG stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERSHIP, L.P. HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 212,050 shares for an estimated $15,269,042.
- JAMES HAGEDORN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 161,101 shares for an estimated $11,603,421.
- ROBERT HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 108,550 shares for an estimated $8,100,353.
- NATHAN ERIC BAXTER (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,359 shares for an estimated $856,097.
- CHRISTOPHER HAGEDORN (EVP & Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,568 shares for an estimated $255,115.
- BRIAN E SANDOVAL sold 1,513 shares for an estimated $99,645
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SMG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of SMG stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,355,592 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,929,973
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 805,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,453,455
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 594,428 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,434,353
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 569,846 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,803,583
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 527,925 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,022,544
- UBS GROUP AG added 462,733 shares (+435.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,697,707
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 355,915 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,611,401
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
SMG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SMG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SMG forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.