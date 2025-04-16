Lobbying Update: $50,000 of SANOFI U.S. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of SANOFI U.S. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to prescription drug pricing; Issues related to Section 340B of the Public Health Service Act (PL 78-410); Drug pricing issues related to the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169); Issues related to flu and RSV vaccines.

Issues related to prescription drug pricing, including the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169); Issues related to Section 340B of the Public Health Service Act (PL 78-410); Issues related to pharmacy benefit managers.

Issues related to orphan drug tax credit; Issues related to the excise tax for the Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund."

SNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of SNY stock to their portfolio, and 351 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

