Lobbying Update: $50,000 of SAGE THERAPEUTICS lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of SAGE THERAPEUTICS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Education and awareness of mental health issues especially as it relates to access for postpartum depression treatment and major depressive disorder."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
SAGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of SAGE stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,785,557 shares (+468.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,555,574
- CALIGAN PARTNERS LP added 3,052,538 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,575,281
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 2,589,330 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,060,061
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,653,589 shares (-56.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,978,988
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,388,503 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,539,571
- FMR LLC removed 1,154,102 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,266,773
- PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP removed 1,010,833 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,488,823
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
SAGE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAGE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SAGE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SAGE forecast page.
SAGE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAGE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SAGE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 01/07/2025
- Yasmeen Rahimi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $26.0 on 10/30/2024
- George Farmer from Scotiabank set a target price of $14.0 on 10/30/2024
- Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 10/30/2024
- Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 10/30/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.