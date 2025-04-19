Lobbying Update: $50,000 of SAGE THERAPEUTICS lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of SAGE THERAPEUTICS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Education and awareness of mental health issues especially as it relates to access for postpartum depression treatment and major depressive disorder."

SAGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of SAGE stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAGE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAGE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

SAGE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAGE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SAGE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Yasmeen Rahimi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $26.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 George Farmer from Scotiabank set a target price of $14.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 10/30/2024

