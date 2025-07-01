Lobbying Update: $50,000 of REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Biodefense funding"

REGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 648 institutional investors add shares of REGN stock to their portfolio, and 771 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

REGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REGN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/01/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

REGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REGN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $REGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $802.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $755.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $695.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $903.0 on 03/14/2025

