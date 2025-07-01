Lobbying Update: $50,000 of REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Biodefense funding"
REGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 648 institutional investors add shares of REGN stock to their portfolio, and 771 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,401,174 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $888,666,586
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 840,346 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $532,972,643
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 747,797 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $474,275,291
- FMR LLC removed 600,995 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,169,058
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 553,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $351,236,574
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 498,456 shares (+77.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $316,135,748
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 390,374 shares (+2296.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $247,586,902
REGN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REGN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/01/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
REGN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REGN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $REGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $802.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $755.0 on 06/02/2025
- Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $695.0 on 04/22/2025
- John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $903.0 on 03/14/2025
