Lobbying Update: $50,000 of REDWOOD TRUST INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of REDWOOD TRUST INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to housing finance."

RWT Insider Trading Activity

RWT insiders have traded $RWT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW P STONE (Chief Legal Officer) sold 13,844 shares for an estimated $89,936

RWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of RWT stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RWT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RWT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/23/2025

