Lobbying Update: $50,000 of QUALCOMM INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of QUALCOMM INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Intellectual property and competition policy, including issues related to domestic and foreign antitrust enforcement

Issues related to China investment restrictions NDAA FY 25"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

QCOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QCOM stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/20, 09/03 and 0 sales.

on 11/20, 09/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

on 11/08. REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

QCOM Insider Trading Activity

QCOM insiders have traded $QCOM stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES H THOMPSON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,539 shares for an estimated $6,139,091 .

. AKASH J. PALKHIWALA (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $2,924,306 .

. ALEXANDER H ROGERS (President QTL & Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,618 shares for an estimated $2,204,937 .

. ANN C CHAPLIN (General Counsel&Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,205 shares for an estimated $1,962,123 .

. NEIL MARTIN (SVP, Finance and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,078 shares for an estimated $328,343.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

QCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,256 institutional investors add shares of QCOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.