Lobbying Update: $50,000 of PLUG POWER INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of PLUG POWER INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"2025 Recon package

Opportunities to promote hydrogen & fuel cell technology"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

PLUG Insider Trading Activity

PLUG insiders have traded $PLUG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE C MCNAMEE sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $20,916

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PLUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of PLUG stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PLUG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLUG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/13/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PLUG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLUG forecast page.

PLUG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.8.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $1.5 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.8 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.1 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.25 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Dushyant Ailani from Jefferies set a target price of $1.9 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $2.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $1.6 on 11/13/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.