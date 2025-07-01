Lobbying Update: $50,000 of PDV WIRELESS (NOW DBA ANTERIX) lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of PDV WIRELESS (NOW DBA ANTERIX) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to spectrum policy and the deployment of broadband service in the 900 MHz band

Issues related to energy grid modernization and the deployment of private communications networks by utilities"

ATEX Insider Trading Activity

ATEX insiders have traded $ATEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM HEARD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,400 shares for an estimated $1,393,339.

ATEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of ATEX stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

