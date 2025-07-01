Lobbying Update: $50,000 of PDV WIRELESS (NOW DBA ANTERIX) lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of PDV WIRELESS (NOW DBA ANTERIX) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to spectrum policy and the deployment of broadband service in the 900 MHz band
Issues related to energy grid modernization and the deployment of private communications networks by utilities"
ATEX Insider Trading Activity
ATEX insiders have traded $ATEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM HEARD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,400 shares for an estimated $1,393,339.
ATEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of ATEX stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 605,664 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,167,302
- SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP added 300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,980,000
- DG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 215,398 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,883,566
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC added 161,706 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,918,439
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 141,048 shares (+555.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,162,356
- AYAL CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD added 98,671 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,611,358
- MORGAN STANLEY added 96,746 shares (+102.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,540,903
