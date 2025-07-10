Lobbying Update: $50,000 of PAUL WEISS RIFKIND WHARTON & GARRISON LLP ON BEHALF OF QUALCOMM INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of PAUL WEISS RIFKIND WHARTON & GARRISON LLP ON BEHALF OF QUALCOMM INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Intellectual property."

QCOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QCOM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

QCOM Insider Trading Activity

QCOM insiders have traded $QCOM stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDER H ROGERS (President QTL & Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,287 shares for an estimated $3,275,552 .

. AKASH J. PALKHIWALA (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 19,669 shares for an estimated $2,969,664 .

. HEATHER S ACE (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,200 shares for an estimated $467,168 .

. NEIL MARTIN (SVP, Finance and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,530 shares for an estimated $250,881.

QCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,355 institutional investors add shares of QCOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

QCOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QCOM in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/01/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025

QCOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QCOM recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $QCOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $185.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Tal Liani from B of A Securities set a target price of $200.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $157.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $150.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $190.0 on 05/01/2025

