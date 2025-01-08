Lobbying Update: $50,000 of PALANTIR lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of PALANTIR lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY2024 Appropriations for public health programs."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

PLTR Insider Trading Activity

PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 169 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 169 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 894 institutional investors add shares of PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.