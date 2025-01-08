Lobbying Update: $50,000 of PALANTIR lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of PALANTIR lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"FY2024 Appropriations for public health programs."
PLTR Insider Trading Activity
PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 169 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 169 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A. GLAZER (See Remarks) has traded it 19 times. They made 0 purchases and 19 sales, selling 835,205 shares.
- ALEXANDER D. MOORE has traded it 15 times. They made 0 purchases and 15 sales, selling 157,077 shares.
- LAUREN ELAINA FRIEDMAN STAT has traded it 17 times. They made 0 purchases and 17 sales, selling 78,807 shares.
- RYAN D. TAYLOR (See Remarks) has traded it 20 times. They made 0 purchases and 20 sales, selling 1,640,015 shares.
- STEPHEN ANDREW COHEN (See Remarks) has traded it 22 times. They made 0 purchases and 22 sales, selling 2,009,742 shares.
- HEATHER A. PLANISHEK (See Remarks) has traded it 20 times. They made 0 purchases and 20 sales, selling 166,109 shares.
- SHYAM SANKAR (See Remarks) has traded it 13 times. They made 0 purchases and 13 sales, selling 5,666,329 shares.
- ALEXANDER C. KARP (See Remarks) has traded it 34 times. They made 0 purchases and 34 sales, selling 37,950,000 shares.
- PETER THIEL has traded it 9 times. They made 0 purchases and 9 sales, selling 28,590,737 shares.
PLTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 894 institutional investors add shares of PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 42,466,968 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- STATE STREET CORP added 40,498,024 shares (+96.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 38,162,820 shares (+31.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 16,598,253 shares (+52.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 8,738,374 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024
- INVESCO LTD. added 8,166,543 shares (+265.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 6,642,371 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024
