Lobbying Update: $50,000 of OKLO INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of OKLO INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Department of Energy policies affecting deployment of advanced nuclear energy technologies; Tax policies affecting nuclear investment, electricity production, and fuel processing activities; appropriations work; recycling work.

OKLO Insider Trading Activity

OKLO insiders have traded $OKLO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL STUART KLEIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $18,506,927 .

. JACOB DEWITTE (Co-Founder, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 216,000 shares for an estimated $4,978,265 .

. CAROLINE COCHRAN (Co-Founder, COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 216,000 shares for an estimated $4,978,265 .

. JOHN M JANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $147,411

OKLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of OKLO stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OKLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKLO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

CLSA issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/06/2025

OKLO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OKLO recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $OKLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $73.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $75.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Jeff Campbell from Seaport Global set a target price of $71.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Max Hopkins from CLSA set a target price of $74.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Sameer Joshi from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $55.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Vikram Bagri from Citigroup set a target price of $30.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Ryan Pfingst from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 02/06/2025

