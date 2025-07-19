Lobbying Update: $50,000 of OKLO INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of OKLO INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Department of Energy policies affecting deployment of advanced nuclear energy technologies; Tax policies affecting nuclear investment, electricity production, and fuel processing activities; appropriations work; recycling work.
OKLO Insider Trading Activity
OKLO insiders have traded $OKLO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL STUART KLEIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $18,506,927.
- JACOB DEWITTE (Co-Founder, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 216,000 shares for an estimated $4,978,265.
- CAROLINE COCHRAN (Co-Founder, COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 216,000 shares for an estimated $4,978,265.
- JOHN M JANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $147,411
OKLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of OKLO stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC removed 5,277,513 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,152,606
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,056,992 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,122,736
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,391,579 shares (+243.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,099,853
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,056,281 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,847,358
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 946,626 shares (+52.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,475,520
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 805,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,425,885
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 768,867 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,630,593
OKLO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKLO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025
- CLSA issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/06/2025
OKLO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OKLO recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $OKLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $73.0 on 07/15/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $75.0 on 06/12/2025
- Jeff Campbell from Seaport Global set a target price of $71.0 on 06/09/2025
- Max Hopkins from CLSA set a target price of $74.0 on 05/27/2025
- Sameer Joshi from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $55.0 on 04/23/2025
- Vikram Bagri from Citigroup set a target price of $30.0 on 03/25/2025
- Ryan Pfingst from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 02/06/2025
