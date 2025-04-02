Lobbying Update: $50,000 of OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Provided Personal and Professional Staff members with an update to the programs that Oceaneering supports with NASA and commercial space entities

Provided Personal and Professional Staff Members with an update on programs that Oceaneering currently supports for the Department of Defense

Provided Personal and Professional Staff members with an update on the Energy Programs that Oceaneering is involved in.

Provided Personal and Professional Staff Members with information about Oceaneering's transportation and warehousing projects and programs"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

OII Insider Trading Activity

OII insiders have traded $OII stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARDO P GRANATO (SVP, IMDS) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $56,240

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

OII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of OII stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FMR LLC removed 1,442,110 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,610,228

SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC removed 1,288,248 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,597,507

HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 1,275,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,272,863

BROWN ADVISORY INC added 941,849 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,563,421

FIL LTD added 723,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,863,664

BLACKROCK, INC. added 586,310 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,290,964

EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 500,386 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,050,066

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

OII Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OII recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $22.0 on 03/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.