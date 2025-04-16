Lobbying Update: $50,000 of NRG ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of NRG ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Energy/climate-related policies, including electricity markets, and energy demand associated with data center buildout.

NextNav's petition before the FCC to reconfigure the Lower 900 MHz band.

Issues related to the Inflation Reduction Act and extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act."

NRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/28.

NRG Insider Trading Activity

NRG insiders have traded $NRG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J GAUDETTE (Exec VP, NRG Business) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,484,600

BRUCE CHUNG (EVP & CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,952,600

ELISABETH B DONOHUE sold 1,082 shares for an estimated $0

NRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 424 institutional investors add shares of NRG stock to their portfolio, and 331 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

