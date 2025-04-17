Lobbying Update: $50,000 of NOVAVAX INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of NOVAVAX INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Guidance navigating vaccine policy."

NVAX Insider Trading Activity

NVAX insiders have traded $NVAX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES F YOUNG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $82,208 .

. RACHEL K. KING sold 4,150 shares for an estimated $37,435

NVAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of NVAX stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NVAX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVAX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

