Lobbying Update: $50,000 of NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Assist in communications with relevant agencies, authorizing committees, and delegation to ensure corrosion standards for water transporting pipe are not reduced in appropriations language and continue to be based upon science and professional engineering standards for public safety and increased longevity of water supply projects. Track and report on issues associated with Buy American policy and legislative language. Track and report on the implementation of FY2024 appropriations measures that are pertinent to water management. Track and report on the FY2025 and FY 2026 appropriations and budget process. Track and report on developments regarding the federal assistance pause directive.

Assist in communications with relevant agencies, authorizing committees, and delegation regarding education opportunities on modern pipe construction methods, standards, and projects. Track and report on the Bureau of Reclamations programs and funding.

Track and report on the Clean Water Act related legislation and Waters of the United States rulemaking. Track and report on PFAS related legislation and PFAS rulemaking.

Track and report on the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Public Law 117-58). Track and report on the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (Public Law 117-169). Track and report on the implementation of the Build America, Buy America Act (Public Law 117-58) and the Office of Management and Budgets Initial Implementation Guidance M-22-11. Track and report on proposed Build America, Buy America Act (Public Law 117-58) waivers. Track and report on the implementations of the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024 (Public Law 118-227).

Track and report on the development of the upcoming Farm Bill.

Track and report on the Council on Environmental Quality rulemaking regarding National Environmental Policy Act regulations."

NWPX Insider Trading Activity

NWPX insiders have traded $NWPX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON WILKINS (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $177,850 .

. MEGAN A. KENDRICK (VP of Human Resources) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $44,220

NWPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of NWPX stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

