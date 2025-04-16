Lobbying Update: $50,000 of NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R.8774/S.4921 (118th Congress), Department of Defense Appropriations bill, 2025 - Title III, all provisions related to aircraft procurement."

NOC Insider Trading Activity

NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 64 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 64 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $1,783,687

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,105 shares for an estimated $1,042,725 .

. MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $95,114.

NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 686 institutional investors add shares of NOC stock to their portfolio, and 658 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/08/2025

NOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $557.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $550.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $550.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.