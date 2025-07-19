Lobbying Update: $50,000 of NLIGHT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of NLIGHT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Directed energy programs; FY2026 Department of Defense Appropriations Act (H.R.4016); FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act."

LASR Insider Trading Activity

LASR insiders have traded $LASR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LASR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT H KEENEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 244,191 shares for an estimated $3,689,944 .

. JOSEPH JOHN CORSO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,744 shares for an estimated $234,601 .

. JAMES NIAS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 1,173 shares for an estimated $10,399 and 1 sale selling 1,173 shares for an estimated $15,249.

LASR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of LASR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LASR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LASR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

LASR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LASR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LASR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Palm from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $24.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $18.0 on 05/29/2025

