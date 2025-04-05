Lobbying Update: $50,000 of NEWS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of NEWS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues regarding artificial intelligence policy

Issues related to competition in the technology sector"

NWSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of NWSA stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NWSA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NWSA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.