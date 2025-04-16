Lobbying Update: $50,000 of MICROSOFT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of MICROSOFT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Clean energy; transmission, and innovation-related policies."

MSFT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

MSFT Insider Trading Activity

MSFT insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $10,425,000

TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $3,908,546 .

. CHRISTOPHER DAVID YOUNG (EVP, Business Development) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $3,050,340

MSFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,550 institutional investors add shares of MSFT stock to their portfolio, and 2,347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MSFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/28/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 01/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

MSFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $472.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $475.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $470.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $425.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $497.0 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.