Lobbying Update: $50,000 of MERCK & CO. INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of MERCK & CO. INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Implementation of H.R.5376 - Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. H.R.1492: EPIC Act.
Education around the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. PBM reform legislation including efforts to delink fees in Medicare Part D."
MRK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MRK stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/26 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 03/31, 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON sold up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $50,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $50,000 on 01/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/08 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/15.
MRK Insider Trading Activity
MRK insiders have traded $MRK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS M JR BAKER purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,327,500
- DAVID MICHAEL WILLIAMS (EVP,Chief Info&Digital Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $512,056
- INGE G THULIN purchased 2,832 shares for an estimated $249,999
- CRISTAL N DOWNING (Chief Comm. & Public Afrs Ofcr) sold 2,361 shares for an estimated $209,550
MRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,361 institutional investors add shares of MRK stock to their portfolio, and 1,810 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 12,345,732 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,228,153,419
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 10,022,108 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $996,999,303
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 9,961,069 shares (-44.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $990,927,144
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 7,327,778 shares (-48.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $728,967,355
- AMUNDI removed 6,533,203 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $649,923,034
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 5,550,824 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $552,195,971
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,932,647 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $490,699,723
MRK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
- Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/01/2024
MRK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $106.0 on 02/05/2025
- Courtney Breen from Bernstein set a target price of $110.0 on 12/02/2024
- Akash Tewari from Jefferies set a target price of $148.0 on 11/15/2024
- Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $136.0 on 11/01/2024
