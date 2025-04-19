Lobbying Update: $50,000 of MERCK & CO. INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of MERCK & CO. INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Implementation of H.R.5376 - Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. H.R.1492: EPIC Act.

Education around the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. PBM reform legislation including efforts to delink fees in Medicare Part D."

MRK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRK stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

MRK Insider Trading Activity

MRK insiders have traded $MRK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS M JR BAKER purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,327,500

DAVID MICHAEL WILLIAMS (EVP,Chief Info&Digital Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $512,056

INGE G THULIN purchased 2,832 shares for an estimated $249,999

CRISTAL N DOWNING (Chief Comm. & Public Afrs Ofcr) sold 2,361 shares for an estimated $209,550

MRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,361 institutional investors add shares of MRK stock to their portfolio, and 1,810 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/01/2024

MRK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $106.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 Courtney Breen from Bernstein set a target price of $110.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Akash Tewari from Jefferies set a target price of $148.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $136.0 on 11/01/2024

