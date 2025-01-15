Lobbying Update: $50,000 of MCKESSON CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of MCKESSON CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General Medicare/Medicaid Issues. Prescription Drug Price Reform. Transparency Requirements. Emergency Preparedness. Drug Shortages."

MCK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 10/01 and 0 sales.

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 09/12.

MCK Insider Trading Activity

MCK insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,506 shares for an estimated $4,455,298 .

. LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,158 shares for an estimated $680,672.

MCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 601 institutional investors add shares of MCK stock to their portfolio, and 816 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

