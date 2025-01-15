Lobbying Update: $50,000 of MCKESSON CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of MCKESSON CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"General Medicare/Medicaid Issues. Prescription Drug Price Reform. Transparency Requirements. Emergency Preparedness. Drug Shortages."
MCK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 10/01 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 09/12.
MCK Insider Trading Activity
MCK insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,506 shares for an estimated $4,455,298.
- LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,158 shares for an estimated $680,672.
MCK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 601 institutional investors add shares of MCK stock to their portfolio, and 816 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,215,981 shares (+541.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,095,625,326
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 905,177 shares (+115.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $447,537,612
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 805,347 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $458,975,308
- APPLIED FINANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 577,611 shares (+1071.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $285,582,430
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 565,939 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $279,811,560
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC removed 560,936 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $277,337,977
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 541,113 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $267,537,089
