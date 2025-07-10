Lobbying Update: $50,000 of LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"NDAA & Defense appropriations"

LMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LMT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

LMT Insider Trading Activity

LMT insiders have traded $LMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANIE C. HILL (Pres. Rotary & Mission Systems) sold 4,791 shares for an estimated $2,120,041

ROBERT M JR LIGHTFOOT (President Space) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $1,421,506

HARRY EDWARD III PAUL (Vice President & Controller) sold 707 shares for an estimated $312,923

LMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,119 institutional investors add shares of LMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

LMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMT recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $525.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gautam Khanna from TD Cowen set a target price of $480.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $540.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $499.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $432.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $480.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $485.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $535.0 on 01/30/2025

