Lobbying Update: $50,000 of LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Federal funding for on-shore semiconductor manufacturing including FY2026 Department of Defense Appropriations Act.

Federal funding for on-shore semiconductor manufacturing including FY2026 Department of Defense Appropriations Act."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

LSCC Insider Trading Activity

LSCC insiders have traded $LSCC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBIN ANN ABRAMS sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $639,708

PRAVIN DESALE (SVP, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,373 shares for an estimated $485,299 .

. TRACY ANN FEANNY (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,227 shares for an estimated $369,830 .

. TONYA STEVENS (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $276,195 .

. MARK JON NELSON (SVP, Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $213,127.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LSCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of LSCC stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LSCC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LSCC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LSCC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LSCC forecast page.

LSCC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSCC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LSCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Ramsay from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Angelo Zino from CFRA set a target price of $48.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $56.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $44.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $54.0 on 11/05/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.