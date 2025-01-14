Lobbying Update: $50,000 of LAS VEGAS SANDS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of LAS VEGAS SANDS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Legislative and regulatory federal policy issues related to internet gambling.

Monitor legislative efforts related to hospitality, convention, trade show and travel industries; monitor legislative and regulatory impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (P.L. 115-97); monitor legislative impacts related to H.R.5376 the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (P.L. No: 117-169).

Issues related to US-China relations.

Issues related to international business and travel, and tourism."

LVS Insider Trading Activity

LVS insiders have traded $LVS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT G GOLDSTEIN (Chairman & CEO) has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 203,732 shares.

D. ZACHARY HUDSON (EVP and Global General Counsel) sold 25,785 shares.

LVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 268 institutional investors add shares of LVS stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

