Lobbying Update: $50,000 of KIRBY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of KIRBY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Energy & Water Appropriations for FY2025.
Opposing changes to the Merchant Marine Act of 1920; and Marine safety issues in the upcoming Coast Guard Authorization Act."
KEX Insider Trading Activity
KEX insiders have traded $KEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM M. WATERMAN sold 40,001 shares for an estimated $5,205,730
- CHRISTIAN G. O'NEIL (President and COO) sold 15,041 shares for an estimated $1,955,330
- RICHARD ROSS STEWART sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,680
- SCOTT P MILLER (VP - CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,789 shares for an estimated $520,271.
- RONALD A DRAGG (Vice President and Controller) sold 2,313 shares for an estimated $294,444
KEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of KEX stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 598,240 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,293,792
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 581,215 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,492,547
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 359,770 shares (+69.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,063,666
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 352,144 shares (+848.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,256,835
- FIL LTD removed 333,700 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,305,460
- INVESCO LTD. removed 273,954 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,984,333
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 272,400 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,819,920
