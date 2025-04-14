Stocks
Lobbying Update: $50,000 of KIRBY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

April 14, 2025 — 01:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$50,000 of KIRBY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Energy & Water Appropriations for FY2025.
Opposing changes to the Merchant Marine Act of 1920; and Marine safety issues in the upcoming Coast Guard Authorization Act."

KEX Insider Trading Activity

KEX insiders have traded $KEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM M. WATERMAN sold 40,001 shares for an estimated $5,205,730
  • CHRISTIAN G. O'NEIL (President and COO) sold 15,041 shares for an estimated $1,955,330
  • RICHARD ROSS STEWART sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,680
  • SCOTT P MILLER (VP - CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,789 shares for an estimated $520,271.
  • RONALD A DRAGG (Vice President and Controller) sold 2,313 shares for an estimated $294,444

KEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of KEX stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

