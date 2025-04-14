Lobbying Update: $50,000 of KIRBY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of KIRBY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Energy & Water Appropriations for FY2025.

Opposing changes to the Merchant Marine Act of 1920; and Marine safety issues in the upcoming Coast Guard Authorization Act."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

KEX Insider Trading Activity

KEX insiders have traded $KEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM M. WATERMAN sold 40,001 shares for an estimated $5,205,730

CHRISTIAN G. O'NEIL (President and COO) sold 15,041 shares for an estimated $1,955,330

RICHARD ROSS STEWART sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,680

SCOTT P MILLER (VP - CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,789 shares for an estimated $520,271 .

. RONALD A DRAGG (Vice President and Controller) sold 2,313 shares for an estimated $294,444

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of KEX stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.