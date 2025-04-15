Stocks
JPM

Lobbying Update: $50,000 of JPMORGAN CHASE HOLDINGS LLC lobbying was just disclosed

April 15, 2025 — 07:10 pm EDT

$50,000 of JPMORGAN CHASE HOLDINGS LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

Issues related to capital and liquidity, margin, bank structure, market structure and market liquidity."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

JPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

JPM Insider Trading Activity

JPM insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES DIMON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $265,272,205.
  • TROY L ROHRBAUGH (Co-CEO CIB) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,500 shares for an estimated $16,294,353.
  • MARY E. ERDOES (CEO Asset & Wealth Management) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,554 shares for an estimated $2,809,186.
  • JENNIFER PIEPSZAK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,545 shares for an estimated $2,208,392.
  • DOUGLAS B PETNO (Co-CEO CIB) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,981 shares for an estimated $1,858,211.
  • ASHLEY BACON (Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,122 shares for an estimated $1,808,590
  • STACEY FRIEDMAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,606 shares for an estimated $1,758,148.
  • MARIANNE LAKE (CEO CCB) sold 4,233 shares for an estimated $1,075,202
  • LORI A BEER (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,105 shares for an estimated $1,060,751.
  • ROBIN LEOPOLD (Head of Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $646,261.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

JPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,837 institutional investors add shares of JPM stock to their portfolio, and 2,007 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

JPM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JPM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for JPM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JPM forecast page.

JPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JPM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $JPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $264.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John McDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $264.0 on 04/04/2025
  • An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $220.0 on 03/07/2025
  • Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $264.0 on 01/02/2025

